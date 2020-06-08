BATESVILLE — Batesville Board of Zoning Appeals and Batesville Advisory Plan Commission members heard several requests during public hearings June 4.
Batesville Area Columbians asked for a variance to install an electronic sign at their hall on Delaware Road.
Dave Raver, president of both panels, reported, “They already have a sign out in front of the hall, but they want to add an electric sign under the existing one. The sign they want to do is OK for Business-1, 2 or 3, but they are in an industrial zone. That’s why we are hearing this.” If the variance is approved, “no business advertising will be allowed” on the sign.
Members unanimously approved the request.
The group also considered an application from Dave Shane to rezone 0.391 acres off Arlington Drive from Residential-4 to Business-2 to allow for a laundromat to be constructed. All the property to the south is zoned B-2.
On behalf of Shane, Rob Seig of Seig Surveying, explained, “I helped him with the survey of the property he owns on Arlington Drive .... It’s not going to take the entire lot for the laundromat, but he wants the whole piece of property as B-2.”
Raver acknowledged, “Moving to B-2 makes the most sense, but the reality is, once it’s rezoned B-2, anything (that fits that zoning) can go in there, such as a filling station, liquor store or tavern, but the reality is probably no one will build those things there.”
However, “we can say the rezone is contingent upon putting a laundromat there.”
Members wondered if the city had any responsibility for maintaining the drive. Seig revealed, “There is a private agreement between Canterbury House Apartments and the owners of these lots for maintaining the drive. The city has no responsibility for it.”
The group approved the rezone contingent upon the laundromat being there. The recommendation will be sent to city council for its approval.
Charlie Gillman had two variance applications.
Earlier this year, a two-story apartment building he owned at the corner of Park and Central Avenues across from the park, just south of the railroad tracks, burnt down, and “my insurance company condemned it,” Gillman said. “I’m proposing to put a three unit town house there ... (and) will be making it better than it ever was.” He also asked to reduce the front and rear setback requirements from 25 feet to 10 feet.
“What he wants to do there, given the area, is not inappropriate,” Raver pointed out. The zoning just needs to be changed for the multi-family dwelling in the B-4 district.
Members approved both variances.
