BATESVILLE - Area residents who enjoy skateboarding, pickleball or disc golf now have a local business to buy supplies from.
Velozity Boards and More, 114 E. Boehringer Street, has been open since mid-April and held an official ribbon cutting Wednesday.
Owned and operated by Doug and Kim Stock, the shop sells several types and brands of skateboards including complete boards, decks and accessories for customers to build their own board, plus all the associated safety equipment.
For disc golfers, they carry discs and portable baskets.
For pickleball players they stock paddles, balls and everything else needed.
“We wanted to give the kids in town a place locally where they could come and buy everything,” said Doug Stock, adding that pickleball, skateboarding and disc golf are all popular in Batesville.“There’s nowhere in town to buy any of the supplies. You either have to buy them online or go to the city to buy them. The nearest skate shop is down in Lawrenceburg, which is 45 minutes away.”
“I really enjoy dealing with the kids in town, on their level,” he said when asked what he considers the most rewarding part of starting Velozity.
Kim Stock said her favorite part of running the new venture is building relationships with their customers.
Velozity plans to grow with the community as the park evolves.
As was recently reported in the Daily News, Batesville's new skatepark may include a BMX bike pump track, rock climbing wall, restrooms and a shelter area. City leaders and facility supporters are currently looking for ways to fund the improvements.
