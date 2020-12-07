Versailles hosting Main Street Christmas Decorating Contest

VERSAILLES - Main Street Versailles is hosting its 2nd Annual Christmas Decorating Contest.
Those interested can vote for their favorite display each day before noon Saturday, Dec. 19 at Pat's Bulk Food, G.H. Coffee Shop and 1st Main Street Pub.
Visit the Versailles Square to view all the Christmas decorations.
Owen and Della Menchhofer and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance sponsored one of the decorated trees that can be found on the square.
Owen and his family made it their goal to have a complete collection of the Ripley County Chamber of Commerce ornaments, which they did.
Don't forget to stop at the Versailles Square when you are out looking at Christmas lights.
- Information provided by Ripley County Chamber of Commerce
