VERSAILLES – The Ross' Run Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Gift Event from 1 to 4 p.m. November 30 in Versailles.
DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education.
The organization was founded in 1890 with a mission to educate, exhibit patriotism and preserve history. Ross' Run is the DAR Chapter of Versailles.
All Indiana Vietnam veterans attending the event will receive a free gift from American Legion Post 173 Versailles. The gift includes a hardcover copy of the book, “A Time to Honor,” along with an expanded digital book and the e-book DVD documentary, “The Journey Home.”
This is a gift of gratitude for Indiana Vietnam Era veterans who likely received an unwelcome return when they arrived home from the war.
Order this free gift today at VetsGift.com. Pick-up is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 30 at the Indiana Veteran’s Center in Indianapolis if you are unable to attend the giveaway in Versailles.
Gifts will not be mailed.
Contact Judy Kappes at (513) 509-7997 for more information.
