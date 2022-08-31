NORFOLK, Va. – Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Ruehl, a native of Versailles, Indiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UTC 1) in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Ruehl joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Ruehl serves as a Seabee construction electrician.
“Joining the Navy is a family affair, with my grandfather a World War II veteran, and my father a plank owner of the USS Carl Vinson,” said Ruehl.
Growing up in Versailles, Ruehl attended Milan High School and graduated in 2016.
“My family has lived on the same property in Versailles since the 19th century,” said Ruehl. “On this historical land my grandfather would share with us his time in service. He kept most of his war stories close to his heart, but relayed the fun times with his shipmates whether playing potato tag while in port or crawling through his buddies' windows to jokingly thieve their bread rations while in the Philippines.”
Today, Ruehl relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Versailles to succeed in the military.
“Hard work and drive are characteristics of those who reside in my hometown, and those are the lessons I carry with me throughout my work in the Navy,” said Ruehl. “I know the importance of a hard-day's work,” said Ruehl.
These lessons have helped Ruehl while serving with the Navy.
Navy Expeditionary Combat Command was established in 2006 and is comprised of 20,000 active and reserve personnel serving around the world. They bridge the gap between sea and shore and support the fleet and joint force by clearing hazards, securing critical maritime terrain, building infrastructure, and protecting military forces. NECC includes Navy divers, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, expeditionary intelligence, and the Seabees.
“In many warfare communities across the Navy, there is a lot of focus on platforms and systems – ships, submarines, and aircraft, which are all a very integral part of our maritime force,” said NECC Force Master Chief Rick Straney. “For us in the expeditionary forces, our people are our weapons system. They represent an inherently mobile option for commanders to use around the world in a variety of complex, remote, and austere environments. We focus a lot of our effort on ensuring our warriors maintain a level of proficiency and readiness that enhances the ability of those larger platforms to do what they do at the time and point of need.”
Serving in the Navy means Ruehl is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The U.S. Navy's mission is important to protecting waterways around the globe, and UCT 1 provides the necessary equipment and gear to counter foreign adversaries, especially in the Europe and Africa Area of Operations,” said Ruehl.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Ruehl and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“While on a Navy mission in South America, I was proud to help build a schoolhouse in Colombia for local children in need,” said Ruehl. “My work aided the community and reinforced a strategic partnership in the region.”
As Ruehl and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy to me means family, helping those in need and defending our nation from those who wish us harm,” added Ruehl.
