OSGOOD – Monday, April 6, 2020, at approximately 3 p.m, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded to a two vehicle crash on Ind. 350 near Osgood that claimed the life of a Versailles woman.
The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated a black 2003 Mazda passenger car driven my Tammy R. Judd, 48, Versailles, was eastbound on Ind. 350 near Finks Road. For an unknown reason, Judd’s vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a guardrail. Judd’s vehicle then came back onto the road and entered the westbound lane of Ind. 350 into the path of a white 1998 Chevrolet dumptruck driven by Brock A. Peetz, 44, Napoleon.
The vehicles struck nearly head on in the westbound lane of Ind. 350. After the collision, Judd’s vehicle came to rest in the center of Ind. 350. Peetz’s vehicle left the north side of the roadway before overturning and coming to rest.
Judd sustained fatal injuries in the collision. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
Peetz sustained minor injuries in the collision.
Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.
Ind. 350 was closed for nearly four hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The investigation is ongoing.
Trp. Bastin was assisted by Troopers Elston, Prather, Linville, and Holley. The Indiana State Police was also assisted by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Conservation Officers, Osgood Fire Department, Ripley County EMS, and Ripley County Coroner’s Office.
Information provided by ISP
