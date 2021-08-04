RIPLEY COUNTY - At approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Ripley County that claimed the life of a Versailles woman.
The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated a red 2004 Oldsmobile passenger car driven by Mary L. Hunt, 80, Versailles, was southbound on US 421 near CR 925 S.
For an unknown reason, Hunt's vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound white 2016 International box truck driven by Ronald Chigumira, 34, Avon.
Chigumira attempted evasive action to avoid Hunt's vehicle, but the vehicles collided head on in the roadway.
After the collision, both vehicles left the roadway before coming to a stop.
Hunt sustained fatal injuries in the collision. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
Chigumira was treated for minor injuries at the scene and was released.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision although toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
Master Trooper Bastin was assisted by Senior Trooper Kyle Black, Senior Trooper Matthew Holley, and Trooper Andrew Garrett-Indiana State Police-Versailles Post, Ripley County Sheriffs Office, Ripley County EMS, New Marion Fire Department, Versailles Fire Department, and the Ripley County Coroner's Office.
