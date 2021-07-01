James 1:20
20 For the wrath of man worketh not the righteousness of God.
Mary Alice Dye, 93, a life long Rushville area resident, passed away June 30, 2021 in Rushville. She was born February 13, 1928 in Rushville to William & Gladys (Thompson) Stout. Mary Alice was a 1946 graduate of Mays High School. She married Earl Dye on December 31, 1947 and he preceded…
