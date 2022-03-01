BATESVILLE - The Batesville Historical Center is opening "A Salute to our Veterans" exhibit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit features photos of veterans, military uniforms, military memorabilia and veteran-related newspaper articles from the Civil War to present day.
"Join us as we honor our area veterans who stepped up to the plate when our country needed them," BHC Director Carolyn Dieckmann said. "It's the event you won't want to miss!"
The past year was a bounce back year, according to Dieckmann. After having their attendance restricted in 2020, the museum saw 2,100 visitors in 2021. The past year featured two exhibits: Game Night and All Aboard! Train Exhibit. Visitors from surrounding communities as well as 12 states attended the exhibits.
The BHC is traditionally closed in January and February to prepare for the March display.
Dieckmann thanked several volunteers for their help over the last year and with the current display including Betsy and Joe Bauer, Lloyd Fledderman and Janet Maple. Anyone who is interested in volunteering at the museum can visit during open hours or call Dieckmann at (812) 212-9382.
Regular hours throughout March are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Anyone who has unique photos or memorabilia they would like to donate or loan to the museum should reach out to Dieckmann at the phone number listed above or email bhc@batesvillehistoricalcenter.org.
While they evaluate all historical items, the museum is currently focused on the Canfield House, the Memorial Building, The Sherman House, the Kaiser House (Historical Center) and Gibson Theater.
