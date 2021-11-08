GREENSBURG — Thursday is Veterans Day and local plans have been made to honor military personnel.
According to www.military.com, Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally observed to honor the end of World War I on November 11, 1918.
In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress – at the urging of veterans service organizations – amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
One local business takes special pride on Veteran’s Day to make sure local vets are remembered, honored and thanked for their meritorious service.
“Veterans are a vital resource not only for us locally, but for our entire country,” said Gilliland-Howe Funeral Director Allyse Roberts. “Without their sacrifices, we would not be the great country we are today.”
Roberts said that the team at Gilliland-Howe reached out to several businesses and churches that were vital in helping them put together a list of the names of families with active or past duty in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Many corporately-owned businesses are obliged by a corporate office (often far from Greensburg) to promote special community events as publicity ploys, but for Roberts and the staff at Gilliland-Howe this is personal.
“I do this because I care about my community and my country. That’s how I was raised,” Roberts said. “My father was the first person ever to stick an American flag in my hand and I still wave that flag today. It’s an honor for me to do this, not only because I love my country, but because my community is important to me. Those soldiers and what they do is important because I’m not one of those people who could do that. They could do my job, but I could never do theirs, and that deserves a big thank you.”
The staff at Gilliland-Howe also manage a parade through the streets of downtown Greensburg yearly to honor veterans.
“Participation in the parade was pretty slim [last year], considering what we were all going through, and so this year we’re ramping it up,” Roberts said.
Lineup begins at 10 a.m. at the Gilliland-Howe parking lot and the parade will end at the veterans monument on the south side of the Square.
“Registration this year is not necessary, but participants are invited to start lining up at 10 a.m. with the parade kicking off at 11 a.m.,” Roberts said.
The parade will leave the Gilliland-Howe parking lot, move south on Broadway Street to the Washington Street intersection, progress east (left) on Washington, turn south (right) at Franklin Street and then end at the veterans monuments at the south side of the Decatur County Courthouse.
Before the parade lineup begins and after the memorial service is over, the public is invited into the Gilliland-Howe funeral home for hot chocolate.
To begin the day of of rememberance, American Legion Post 129, 326 E. Main Street, is hosting a breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. for veterans and their spouses. Membership in the American Legion is not necessary, and all veterans are invited.
The staff at Gilliland-Howe not only takes personal interest in the Veterans Day parade, but they are also the local contact point and managers/event planners for the annual “Wreaths Across America” program. Local businesses and private citizens alike have an opportunity to place a hand-made pine wreath with a red velvet bow on the graves of the veterans buried in local cemeteries for Christmas as a special thank you to those fallen whose service has carried the flag of freedom.
To sponsor a wreath for placement at South Park and St. Mary’s cemetery on December 18, mail checks made payable to “Wreath Across America EIN – 20- 8362270 to Leslie Thackery at Gilliland -Howe Funeral Home, 110 E. North St., Greensburg.
Deadline for wreath ordering is November 22.
Individual wreaths are $15, two are $30, five for a “Rememberance Sponsorship” is $75, 10 for a “Patriot Sponsorship” is $150, 25 are available for $375, 50 for $750 and 100 for $1,500.
Order forms are available at Gilliland Howe Funeral Home.
Call 812-663-8341 with questions.
