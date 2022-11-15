GREENSBURG — Local veterans, family members and patriots braved the first snow of the season Saturday morning for the annual Veteran’s Day Parade in Greensburg.
The parade began at Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home at 11 a.m. and ended on the south side of the town square with a brief ceremony honoring the troops and veterans of Decatur County. A chicken fry was held at the American Legion following the parade.
All veterans, veteran families, businesses supporting veterans and community groups were welcome to participate. The local chapter of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) led the parade.
The group was created in 1962 to teach America’s youth the significance of maritime service in national defense while instilling a sense of pride and patriotism, according to Director of Strategic Communications Jennifer Craig.
Since the organization’s founding, many Sea Cadets have gone on to proudly serve their nation in the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force, National Guard and the Merchant Marine. Sea Cadets have also found successful careers in industry, academia and government.
The local chapter of the USNSCC is called the Flying Tigers Squadron and boasts 24 members from Batesville, Greensburg, Milan, Moores Hill, Osgood, Versailles and Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Brookville, Ohio.
The group is based in Sunman and trains at the Sunman American Legion.
Dozens of other veteran and veteran-affiliated individuals followed the Flying Tigers in the parade, displaying their pride and patriotism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.