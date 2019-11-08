GREENSBURG - Monday is Veterans Day and plans for a parade and public service on the Square have been announced.
According to organizer Leslie Thackery, all area veterans are welcomed and encouraged to participate in the parade.
Those taking part will begin gathering at Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, 110 E. North Street, around 4 p.m.
The funeral home staff invites all veterans and parade participants to relax and stay warm prior to the parade in the lobby and reception area. Free coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be available.
The parade will step off at 5 p.m. sharp, Thackery said.
The planned route is from the funeral home south on Broadway Street to Washington Street, east on Washington Street to Franklin Street, south on Franklin Street to Main Street, and then west on Main Street for half-a-block to the veterans monument located on the south side of the Decatur County Courthouse where a brief Veterans Day ceremony will take place.
Pre-registration is not required in order to walk in the parade and all veterans may participate.
"We want as many of our veterans to be involved as possible," Thackery said. "We'd love it if they walked with their families, but either way we'd like to see a good turnout."
Following the parade and ceremony on the Square, veterans are invited to Greensburg American Legion Post 129, 326 E. Main Street, where a free rabbit fry dinner will be served.
Questions about the rabbit fry may be directed to the Post at 812-663-2199.
