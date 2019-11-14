GREENSBURG - Veterans and their relatives, community members and employees gathered around the flag pole area at Decatur County Memorial Hospital on Monday morning to honor the veterans of this county.
The balmy November weather lasted through the ceremony as Dennis Fogle, DCMH Foundation Director, presented opening and closing remarks. Dale Gauck, a decorated Vietnam Army veteran, raised the US Flag as the GCHS Elite Edition choir sang the National Anthem.
American Legion Post 129 Honor Guard saluted those veterans who have served and are now passed and those who are currently contributing to our community in many ways.
DCMH employee and veteran, Izzy Reece, contributes by working in the Surgery department. He joined the Army in 1976 and served until 1984, then joined the Army Reserves from 2001 to 2008. During that time, he served 13 months in Iraq as a heavy equipment operator in large convoys.
Izzy led the Pledge of Allegiance at today’s ceremony. He says he felt proud and very honored to participate in the ceremony. He was able to meet several other veterans and share stories of experiences in Decatur County and service in the military.
The GCHS choir sang the Armed Forces Medley from five branches of the military as the veterans from the different branches stepped forward. All the veterans were thanked for their service and applauded at the end of the ceremony.
After the ceremony, a free meal was provided inside the hospital for the veterans and their families.
DCMH was built as a memorial to Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in WW I. The service was a fitting honor to the members of our community who have served to protect us.
