GREENSBURG — In what has become a time-honored tradition at North Decatur High School, local veterans were treated to a leisurely breakfast and a touching student-led service honoring them and their service to country.
Facilitated by teaching veteran Ernie Ruble and compiled by the Student Council of NDHS, “Our Heroes: The Veterans of Decatur County” was a rousing presentation of poetry, music and stirring speeches highlighted by guest speaker Gunnery Sergeant Gary Colson (United States Marine Corps, retired), who spoke at length about the events and stations of his long career in the military.
Of special interest during the service, the North Decatur Band, conducted by Reed Ulery, was accompanied by French horn soloist Adam Ruble.
Ruble is the Associate Director of Pike High School Band, and the son of event organizer Ernie Ruble. The two exchanged sentimental hugs after a sonorous presentation of John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen.”
The service concluded with a 21-gun salute presented by the American Legion Post #129 Honor Guard, with “Taps” played by student Ty Pratt following.
“Something people should know is that the students involved with the service all volunteered by themselves,” Ruble said in an earlier interview. “None were chosen, they just raised their hands and we had to make choices between so many students at times. That’s just how these kids are.”
