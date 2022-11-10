GREENSBURG - Line up for the annual veterans parade will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 12, at Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home.
The parade will start at 11 a.m., going south on N. Broadway before turning left on W. Washington Street and around the east side of the Square, ending at the veteran memorial on the south side of the Courthouse Square.
There will be a brief ceremony there to honor the veterans of Decatur County.
