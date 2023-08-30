RUSHVILLE – The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is scheduled to arrive in Rushville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The AVTT will be on display around the clock at the Rush County Fairgrounds from the time of its arrival until midday Sunday, Sept. 3. The impressive display features an 80% scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 360 feet in length and 8 feet tall at its apex.
It also includes an exhibit called The Cost of Freedom Tribute, which consists of approximately 75 smaller tribute panels honoring American sacrifices in conflicts through the 20th and 21st centuries including World War I, World War II, 9/11, Afghanistan and Iraq.
ARRIVAL
The AVTT’s arrival is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and is something everyone is encouraged to witness for themselves. A Patriot Guard escort join the transport caravan in Shelbyville. It will travel to Rushville via Ind. 44, travel north on Main Street to 11th Street, west on 11th to Sexton Street, and then north on Sexton to the northernmost entrance to the Rush County Fairgrounds.
The escort will include various township emergency vehicles and a large contingency of motorcycles and will arrive at the Rush County Fairgrounds between 12:30 and 1 p.m. The Kiwanis Club of Rushville will welcome the escort into Rush County with a display of American flags along the escort route.
OPENING CEREMONY
The AVTT will be available for viewing as soon as it’s set up on Wednesday, but an official opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds; it will include special recognition of retired Rushville Consolidated High School educator Jeff Houser, a Vietnam veteran with an especially interesting military history.
The opening ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors by the Rush County Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troop #33.
Music will be provided by the RCHS Roarin’ Regiment,
Invocation and Benediction will be led by Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist Church, and retired RCHS educator Jim Darnell will host the ceremony.
Scheduled speakers include Tom Stumpf, Mayor Mike Pavey, Dave Matney and Jeff Houser.
RCHS FFA students will conduct a wreaths presentation, and a Missing Man Table Ceremony will be performed by Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter 1.
Houser arrived in Vietnam in August of 1970 and was assigned to the Apache (Alpha) Troop of the legendary 1st Squadron of the 9th Calvary Regiment of the 1st Air Calvary Division. He volunteered for Scouts and became Apache 12. He spent the rest of his tour flying scouting missions in Vietnam and Cambodia. He was shot down in Cambodia and was Missing in Action or four days. He had been burned and blinded in the crash and came down with malaria because of his exposure in the jungle during his four days of escape and evasion. He returned to the United States at the end of his tour and left the Army in 1971. He joined the Indiana National Guard in 1978 and spent another 24 years flying Hueys for a total of 34 years of service. For 33 years, students at Rushville Consolidated High School had the opportunity to learn from this American hero. His crew will be honored during the opening ceremony.
COMMUNITY BUILDING
The RushShelby Energy Community Building will be known as the Veteran Resource Building during the AVTT’s visit. Organizations that offer resources and/or programs to veterans and their families will be in this building. It will open to the public at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m on Thursday Aug. 31. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2.
Organizations scheduled to be on hand during part of are all of the AVTT’s visit include Indy Honor Flight, Gold Star Families, the POW MIA Council, DAV, Rolling Thunder, VFW, Arlington East Hill Cemetery, Wounded Warrior Project, DAR/Wreaths Across America, Rushville Elks, Rush County VSO, American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150 and Sons of the Legion Squadron 150, Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, SPARC, VA Mobile Clinic, and Warrior Rounds from Nashville, Tennessee.
Wednesday
12:30 p.m.: AVTT arrives via caravan.
Set up follows arrival at Rush County Fairgrounds. Viewing available immediately upon completion of set up.
8:18 p.m.: Taps performed.
Thursday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Veterans Resource Building (Community Building) open.
6 p.m.: Benevolent Group of Rushville opening ceremony.
8:16 p.m.: Taps performed.
Friday
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Veterans Resource Building open.
10 a.m.: Korea conflict wreath laying.
1 p.m.: First-responder wreath laying.
1 p.m.: Pro 1 veterans car from Louisville, Ky. arrives.
7 p.m.: Luminary tribute for America’s armed forces, past and present, by Rushville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
8:14 p.m.: Taps performed.
Saturday
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Veterans Resource Building open.
10 a.m.: Iraq/Afghanistan wreath laying.
Noon to 5 p.m.: Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Gift Giveaway in the Veterans Resource Building.
1 p.m.: Co. D 151st Infantry Ranger recognition.
7:13 p.m.: Poppy ceremony by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150, Rush County Honor Guard and Samantha Copley.
8:13 p.m.: Taps performed.
Sunday
Noon: Benevolent Group of Rushville closing ceremony.
12:30 p.m.: Wall disassembly takes place.
The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc. is hosting and organizing the event, and the tribute’s local visit is being sponsored by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1307, The Rush County Agricultural Association (The Fair Board), Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 150, Rush County Honor Guard, Rush County Veterans Memorial Association, and the city of Rushville.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is a veteran-owned and operated non-profit organization that manages the Traveling Vietnam Wall.
For more information, visit https://www.americanveteranstravelingtribute.com/
