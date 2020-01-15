GREENSBURG – The city has taken a step forward in the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
Tuesday night, the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission held a special meeting and approved payment for the final piece of right of way needed for the second phase in the amount of $1.25 million.
The $1.25 million will eventually be funded via TIF monies. City Engineer Ron May has said previously they are optimistic they will receive an 80 percent reimbursement from the Indiana Department of Transportation; however, they will have to apply for that.
The payment is part of a settlement agreement for a piece of property owned by S & P Development, which is the property the local Burger King restaurant currently sets on.
Last month, the Redevelopment Commission approved an appropriation of $727,000 as part of the settlement, but that was revoked during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to May, the approval of the settlement agreement and order of the appropriation of the property processes are now moving to the courts and they will need a final order from a judge. May said they have the expectation that will occur within a month.
“It’s just a step on the way to the final [stretch of the project],” May said.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed, and included the construction of the memorial in honor of veterans and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
The city engineer went into more detail about the settlement.
“We acquired a relatively small portion of the property, but in the interest of public safety it was necessary to relocate their [Burger King’s] driveway, so there were damages that drove the payment more than anything else,” May said.
Redevelopment Commission President Dr. David Weigel said he’s looking forward to the next major step, which is the construction process.
“I’m just glad we got that behind us and to get going on to the next step to move some dirt,” Weigel said.
The city missed their ready-for-contract date for a May letting in early 2019. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
As previously reported by the Daily News, May has said construction on the second phase is expected to begin sometime this year.
Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July 2020. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed. With that said, construction could begin in August or September of next year.
Project completion could occur in late 2021 or early 2022.
In 2019, the city cleared way for a portion of the road following the demolition of the Edgewater Apartments leasing office.
