GREENSBURG – City officials, business leaders from the community and construction executives gathered to watch Mayor Josh Marsh cut the red ribbon, officially opening the third and final phase of Veterans Way.
In 2013, Mayor Gary Herbert appeared alongside Street Commissioner Mark Klosterkemper and City Engineer Gary Murray to discuss key projects his focus for the balance of his time in office. Murray cautioned that completion of Veterans Way could prove long and complicated, especially considering the drainage and utilities issues involved. Business and landowners along the proposed route also present potential roadblocks.
Herbert agreed. In a best case scenario, he stressed, “we might start construction in 2014,” with construction itself lasting four-or-five years or more.
Later that year, the vetting process began with 17 engineering firms submitting their qualifications to the selection committee for review. The 17 firms were reduced to six through a rigorous scoring system that assigned values to certain aspects of the firm’s qualifications and experience. The top six firms were interviewed by the TIF committee.
American Structurepoint, of Indianapolis, received the highest score throughout the process and was the board’s recommendation for the proposed job. Approval was sought to allow City Engineer Gary Murray to begin negotiating the terms of the project with the firm.
In March of 2014, a Daily News article said that the city planned to build the new 1.1-mile road south of Interstate 74 and near County Road 150N, in a relatively undeveloped area with one travel lane in each direction plus a center median/turn lane, critical to spurring the development of apartments, restaurants and retailers.
To build the road, the city had to obtain some pieces of private property along County Road 150N. Four property owners said they understand the reasons for the project and all said they would be willing to part with a portion of their property, and some even gave parts of their properties for free.
The First Snag
The owners of 12 acres plot of land between County Road 150N and I-74, said they understood the city’s rationale for the road, but struggled with the land decision saying “I’ll be OK with the road,” one said, “but I’m not giving them the land. It’s not Christmas.”
The initial blueprints also forced a couple to abandon a commercial building in which they based a contracting business, but were already looking for another plot, saying they “weren’t bothered that much” with moving to another location.
In late 2014, a spokesman for the American Structurepoint told the Greensburg Redevelopment Commission (TIF) that the project would cost about $7 million – about $1.6 million less than the city expected. Construction in earnest began.
In 2015, construction crews ran into an unusually large and deep area of topsoil that required stabilization before the ground could support road construction.
In late 2015, Phase 1 was complete and Greensburg owned it’s first “roundabout.”
In 2016, as Mayor Dan Manis took his place in the mayor’s seat, the Daily News reported the project as “still a work in progress.” Later that year, a redesign was discussed, making an adjustment of the road alignment in the vicinity of Broadway Street.
In October, American Structurepoint, appeared before the board and requested an amendment to their agreement, finding the addition of a retaining wall adjacent to the Tractor Supply property as well as an additional survey to construct a sidewalk making the intersection more pedestrian friendly.
Construction on the project took a lengthy pause in 2017 as environmental and fiduciary issues were attended to, after which another purchase of property was deemed necessary to complete the final junction with State Road 46 and State Road 3.
In March of 2018, work begun on Phase 3, which entailed the final junction of Veterans Way to the passage between the previous MainSource Building and the actual Veterans Way road.
After some financial issues were cleared up, construction continued until this week as the finishing touches were put into place.
Soon, the long-awaited project will become vehicle and pedestrian ready.
Economic Development Corporation Director Bryan Robbins, tasked with luring new industry and development interests to the area, spoke about the future of the newly completed passage, and the nature of the businesses planned for the thoroughfare.
“Mainly commercial, and retail if we can. People have responded in surveys and we’re trying to react accordingly,” Robbins said. “The nature of retail is changing, and we’re trying to roll with that as much as possible of all opportunities and recruit as we can.”
When asked if the newly finished I-74 frontage would bring new housing opportunities to the area, Robbins added “I do. That’s one of the big needs and if anything attracts retail it’s roof tops. So any additional housing out here would be a benefit in attracting that added commerce.”
When asked if any specific developers had approached him, he refrained from comment.
