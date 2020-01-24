Veterans Way project could be finished next fall

GREENSBURG – The second phase of the Veterans Way project could be finished next year, according to City Engineer Ron May.
The second phase of the Veterans Way project, once finished, will run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project will connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg.
The first phase has already been completed and included the construction of a veterans memorial and the roundabout that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
Funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation is anticipated to be ready for July. That would allow for contract bid letting in July. It may take approximately six weeks following bid letting to have a notice to proceed.
Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
“I’m continuing to operate on the assumption that we will be at letting in July,” May said. “With a July letting, we should expect actual construction to commence somewhere around the first of September.”
The city engineer added that if they begin construction this fall, they should see the project completed in the fall of 2021.
“We all should be proud to have worked through this process,” May said. “It’s a little arduous, and you just have to stay after it.”
May’s estimation on the completion of the project comes just days after the Redevelopment Commission approved payment for the final piece of right of way needed for the second phase in the amount of $1.25 million, which was a major step in moving forward with the project.
The $1.25 million will eventually be funded via TIF monies. May has said previously he is optimistic the project will receive an 80 percent reimbursement from the Indiana Department of Transportation; however, they will have to apply for that.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the payment is part of a settlement agreement for a piece of property owned by S & P Development, which is the property the local Burger King restaurant currently sets on.
May recently told the Daily News they acquired a relatively small portion of the property, but in the interest of public safety it was necessary to relocate Burger King’s driveway.
The approval of the settlement agreement and order of the appropriation of the property processes are now moving to the courts and they will need a final order from a judge. May said they have the expectation that will occur within a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.