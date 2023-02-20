VERSAILLES - The Southeastern Career Center is proud to announce a new program, Veterinary Science, for the 2023-2024 school year.
The Veterinary Science Program allows for 50 students to learn about animal science under the Agriculture Pathway.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to offer a Veterinary Science program here at SCC. Our mission is to provide each student technical skills while preparing them for the workforce” Tracy Bear, SCC Director, said.
The Southeastern Career Center currently offers 16 Next Level Pathways and with an enrollment of 857 students for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Veterinary Science program was approved by the Southeastern Career Center Board of Directors on Wednesday, February 8.
