BATESVILLE - Congratulations to Jill Hollins, St. Louis School STEM teacher, and her student helpers!
A great group of St. Louis students helped Hollins create a video for the school to win a Padcaster Starter Kit.
The video entry showed how excited the staff and students would be to win a Padcaster Starter Kit to enhance the school’s STEM space.
"The Padcaster Starter Kit will help us kick off our broadcasting skills," St. Louis School Administrative Assistant Joan Riedeman said.
Special thanks to Olivia Leising and MaryKara Wanstrath for developing a script, filming, and producing the video.
Thanks also like to the following actors and actresses who appeared in the video: Pete Wanstrath, Broxton Young, Greyson Volk, Charlie Kernoodle, Jude Brelage, Evy Thomas, Blake Meyer, Scarlett Beiser, Addy Mays, Louis Candelot and Lucy Becker, Hannah Greiwe, Nicholas Lieland, Johnny Tekulve, Samson Walmsley and Evelyn Ollberding.
And, a huge shout out to the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) for hosting the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.