RUSHVILLE – A traveling replica of a monument that pays tribute to the more than 58,000 U.S. military deaths that occurred in Vietnam is coming to Rushville late this summer, and a meeting is planned for March to help enlist the help of area volunteers interested in helping make the visit a success.
In May 2021, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was brought to Rushville and at that time many people asked if the Vietnam Veteran Traveling Wall, which was here in 2000, could be brought back to Rush County.
A group of volunteers working together to help make Rushville and Rush County a better place, known as The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc., heard those requests and is bringing a bigger, more comprehensive exhibit to Rush County.
The American Veteran Traveling Tribute/Cost of Freedom Exhibit is scheduled to be on display in Rushville from August 30 to September 3.
The traveling exhibit is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that is on permanent display in our nation’s capitol, and The Cost of Freedom Exhibit consists of panels honoring the sacrifices of our country from World War I through August 26, 2021.
Earlier this month, on February 6, members of the Benevolent Group met with Wes and Chrystal Shivers from the American Veteran Traveling Tribute along with John Meyer of the Rush County Fair Board and Bob Patterson and Brad Cox with the Indiana Patriot Guard to discuss plans and review all the inner workings needed to bring this event to Rush County.
The tribute will be escorted into Rushville and set up at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Admission to the exhibit will be free, and it will be available for viewing 24 hours per day while it’s in town.
Since this is such a large event, volunteers will be needed.
Anyone willing to help is asked to attend a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the Rushville Elks Lodge, 223 E. Third Street, to learn more about the tribute and the volunteer opportunities that will be available.
“We’re asking people to help us honor, respect and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Benevolent Group President Tom Stumpf said. “We hope to see you there.”
