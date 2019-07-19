GREENSBURG – Greenfield is the latest Indiana city to host the moving three-quarter size model of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It is called "The Wall That Heals," but does it bring healing to those whose loved one died in the war that had Americans on opposite sides?
The Wall was in Greenfield from July 11 to 14.
Decatur County resident Don Polston drove to Greenfield to see The Wall with 58,318 names on it. Polston is a United States Air Force veteran who served from February 1957 to January 1961. During the Vietnam War, Don and his wife, Connie, were living in Chicago where they both wore the POW bracelets that many wore at the time. The names on their bracelets were listed as missing but were later put on The Wall.
When Polston worked at the Chicago airport during the Vietnam War, he and his fellow workers would often run into citizens spitting on and generally harassing a person in a U.S. military uniform. The airport workers would simply surround the service person and keep the harassment to a minimum. Polston said the service members always looked at his bracelets and often became emotional.
A cross symbol indicated that the service member was missing or a prisoner at the end of the war and his or her remains unaccounted for. If the remains had been returned, a diamond symbol was superimposed over the cross. If a service member were to return alive then a circle was inscribed around the cross.
Polston said there were about 2,000 people at The Wall when he was there and 200 volunteers to help anyone in need. He was lucky to have a volunteer named Anna helping him. With her help, he was able to get a rubbing of every Decatur County service member who died in Vietnam. There are 12 men from this county listed on The Wall. If you are familiar with the book published in 1990 by Bill Ford and V.F.W. Post 5584, you know that there are 17 names in that book of men who died during the war.
It is, however, only those who died in that country who are listed on The Wall.
The names of the 11 men who are listed are Patrick A. Shutters, Jack R. Dance, Charles W. Richardson, John C. Jacobs, Robert P. Acher II, Kenneth Bernard Luttel, James Ralph Morrow, Ricky Alan Pate, James R. Powell, and Gregory C. Weisnerl.
The names of those who are listed in the VFW book as having been killed during the Vietnam War but who are not listed on The Wall are those who died in another country during the war. They are Bruce Wayne Barnes (died in Germany), Paul Edward Douglas (Missouri), Stanley Nevin Brown (Korea), Fredrick Wayne Weber, (Wyoming) Ralph Edward White (California) and William Frederick Rondeau (Germany).
As mentioned, Polston got a rubbing of every Decatur County man listed on The Wall and also the place on The Wall where the name is listed. For example, the listing for John C. Jacobs is on Panel # 8E and Line 17. He also got rubbings of the two men whose names were on the bracelets worn by Polston and his wife during the war: Robert H. Parcher Jr. and Rick E. Medaris.
Polston said the rubbings of the names of every service member from Decatur County will soon be at the Welsh-Crawley-Kramer American Legion Post #129.
Polston said that "Taps" was played twice while he was there and two "Wart Hog" fighter planes flew over the field.
A booklet printed for all visitors to The Wall That Heals has much information about it. For example, the length of The Wall is 375 feet and the height of The Wall is 7.5 feet. So far, more than 600 communities have been visited by The Wall. Hard to read but true is that there are still 1,500-plus service members unaccounted for from the Vietnam War.
The average age of service members on The Wall is 22 years 9 months. There are 31 sets of brothers on The Wall and eight women's names. The most casualty deaths for one day was Jan. 31, 1968, when 246 service members died. The age of the youngest service member on The Wall is 15. There are three sets of fathers and sons on The Wall.
Polston said the parking for The Wall That Heals was in a large field, and The Wall itself was in a very nice grass area.
The booklet given to each visitor to The Wall has the following about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund:
"Based in Arlington, Virginia, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is the nonprofit organization authorized by the U.S. Congress in 1980 to build a national memorial to all who served with the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. Incorporated on April 27, 1979, by a group of veterans led by Jan C. Scruggs, the organization sought a tangible symbol of recognition from the American people for those who served in the war.
"The result was the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, commonly referred to as "The Wall" which has become one of the most visited memorials in Washington, D.C. with an estimated 5.6 million annual visitors.
"Since the dedication of The Wall, VVMF has pursued a mission of preserving the legacy of The Wall, promoting healing, and educating about the impact of the Vietnam War."
----
Decatur County resident Pat Smith may be contacted via this publication at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
