FRANKFORT - AMVC Swine Health Services is proud to welcome Dr. Dennis Villani, D.V.M., of Oldenburg to the Frankfort based, swine exclusive veterinary practice. Dr. Villani has merged his business, All About Swine, with AMVC. Villani, who brings over 25 years of swine veterinary medicine experience, will be transitioning into the role of overseeing and directing swine veterinary service efforts in Indiana and serving existing AMVC clients in the eastern United States, as well as, maintaining his current client base. Villani joins Drs. Amy Woods, Jeff Harker and Max Rodibaugh at the clinic.
Villani is excited to be part of the talented AMVC veterinary team and be surrounded with like-minded colleagues to exchange ideas, collaborate on case studies and learn from.
“This career opportunity is a great fit for me. I share similar values and practice philosophies as the rest of the veterinarian team. We all want to do the right thing for the pig and help our producers’ businesses,” commented Villani.
Ever since Villani was a child, he aspired to be a veterinarian. As a Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine graduate, his passion lies in helping swine producers improve the health, welfare, and performance of the pigs under his care. Additionally, Villani holds an MBA degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and will be completing the Swine Health Management of the Executive Veterinary Program at the University of Illinois this year. Villani is a member of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians and American Veterinary Medical Association.
In the beginning of his career, he served farrow to finish producers in southeastern Indiana and central Kentucky. For two decades, he focused on providing service and expertise to two vertically integrated pork production systems. In 2013, Villani started his own business, All About Swine, and consulted with swine genetic companies and specifically devoted time to his swine clients and business for the past eight years.
“We are thrilled to have Dennis direct our Indiana and eastern United States veterinary services. We could not have found a better individual to join the practice,” said Rodibaugh, who started the Frankfort based practice over 40 years ago.
Villani, and his wife, Beth, have two children, Taylor and Nathan, and reside in Oldenburg, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.