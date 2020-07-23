RUSHVILLE – With school starting in just a few weeks, parents and guardians are faced with the difficult decision of whether to send their children back to the traditional school setting.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, some parents are not sure if they want to send their kids back this fall. Rush County Schools is making another option available.
RCS will be offering a virtual option for students in grades K-12. This will be different from eLearning. RCS is working with a vendor, Edmentum, to provide the instruction and teachers for students opting for virtual learning. Students will still be students of RCS, but be working through the virtual option. Students will complete course work through Edmentum with teachers from Edmentum.
“We understand that some students and families may not feel comfortable returning this fall, therefore we have a quality virtual program available. This will assist students to adjust better when they do return to school in the building,” RCS Superintendent Matt Vance said.
Registration needs to be completed by Friday, July 24, if the virtual option is desired. Students selecting the virtual option will not be participating in sports or other extracurricular activities.
There are many parents that are sticking with the traditional option. Kaci Bennett has three children heading back to school this fall – a sophomore, a seven-grader and a kindergartner.
“I’m confident in sending my kids back to school this year. I feel like the administration has done a lot to make things as normal as possible for the kids while implementing new social distancing standards,” Bennett said.
Nicci Tracy has students in grades six, seven and 10. Her and husband Richard have made the decision to send their kids back to school.
“Honestly, the sense to get back to ‘normal’ and routine (helped in decision). We had four kids doing eLearning last year and of the four, I’m only confident that two actively participated and stayed on top of things,” Tracy said. “ELearning didn’t take up a lot of time so they had most of their day to spend how they pleased because Richard and I were still working. Being in a classroom setting, I think will help keep them focused on what they are doing and help them learn. Part of being a kid, too, is seeing your friends and learning how to navigate relationships. That’s not something you can get from eLearning.”
Crystal Woods will be sending a senior back to RCHS and fourth grader to RES West.
“My boys will both be returning to traditional school. I feel the benefits of classroom learning and being around peers give more opportunities to grow. While I know many activities will be modified and it will not be the ‘norm’ for everything, adapting to the changes can be doable,” Woods said.
“I have always felt Rush County Schools put our students and the staff’s safety as a top priority. I have no doubt the right decisions will be made regarding any and all precautions. I also feel if or when it would become dangerous, Mr. Vance along with the rest of the administration will make the right decisions going forward,” Woods added.
Matt Halcomb also sees the benefit of the traditional school setting for his preschooler, first grader and eighth grader.
“They need to be socializing with others, starting a new grade with new teachers, starting off in the right direction. Most importantly, I thought eLearning was bad with two, now a third one,” Halcomb said. “What I’m hearing is school is going to be on a day-to-day basis. I’m sure that every school will be back on eLearning shortly after it starts anyway. Just my thinking, people will agree and disagree no matter what. Just make the best decision for the situation for your child or student.”
If a student opts for the virtual option, the student will be provided with a Chromebook to participate in the virtual experience.
RCS is asking that students commit to a full semester if choosing the virtual option.
