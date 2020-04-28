GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC is hosting a "town hall" meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 29) during which some new developments will be announced and some good cheer shared.
"We thought this would be a good way for us to reach our members and update them on how we are continuing to serve our communities," said Decatur County REMC Corporate Relations Manager Rachel Sullivan.
During the meeting, some changes will be shared concerning REMC's business protocol during the COVID-19 situation.
"We also just want to hear how people are and how they're dealing with the pandemic," Sullivan said.
Like many businesses, REMC is encouraging employees to work from home whenever possible. That approach can create its own challenges.
"We actually spend more time during the week with our co-workers than with our families, and so that's especially hard right now," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the pandemic has stripped away the contact with customers she and the staff at the local REMC office are accustomed to.
"We just want to reach out to let people know, with the current situation, there are people struggling to make payments," she said. "And we just want to let them know that we are willing to work with them, and that we have things in place that will let them make payments. Right now, we've suspended disconnects because of non-payments."
REMC members and non-members are invited to participate in the town hall meeting.
How to participate
Using a desktop or laptop computer or tablet:
https://remc.webex.com/remc/j.php?MTID=m34e480cc11ff2b5b145484041bc12989;
By phone:
1-855-797-9485 (US toll free)
From a video system or application:
Using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business:
Dial 472861334.remc@lync.webex.com
Questions may be directed to Decatur County REMC.
