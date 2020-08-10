RUSHVILLE – A local event with positive COVID-19 cases present led the Rush County Schools switching to eLearning days on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
The event took place Aug. 1 at the Root Building located at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
“Over the weekend, we learned of a large number of students and staff attended an event on Aug. 1 where several positive cases were present. In addition, we also have a staff member who has tested positive and also attended the event. Due to such a large number impacted and the fact that we feel like we need more time to try to identify all involved, we are doing eLearning days on Monday and Tuesday,” RCS Superintendent Matt Vance said. “We are already conducting enhanced daily cleaning of our facilities, but this also allows us to do an extra cleaning before students and staff return. Our priority is and always will be the safety and health of our students and staff.”
On. Friday, Aug. 7, the Rush County Health Department was notified of possible COVID-19 exposures to those at the event.
Health department representatives want the public to know that if you attended the event on Aug. 1, you may have been exposed to the virus and that you should get tested. They also suggest calling Optum Testing at 888-634-1116 to find a location for testing.
According to the health department, many walk-in clinics are also offering testing, but have guidelines. If you plan to go to a walk-in clinic, call ahead to find out their specific guidelines and requirements for testing.
When you get tested due to a positive exposure, you need to quarantine. If you have questions regarding this situation, quarantine procedures or COVID-19 questions, call your local health department. For Rush County, the phone number is 765-932-3103 and email is japple@rushcounty.in.gov.
Those individuals that may have been exposed to a positive case should be getting notification (email, text or phone call) from the Indiana State Health Department contact tracer. It is vitally important to respond to this notification. The member of the ISHD will not ask for payment or credit card information. Their goal is tracing and tracking only. No names are ever released.
Any event with 250 or more people does require an event outline be submitted to the local health department. These plans are expected to be executed at the event.
Rush County Health Department representatives noted that it is up to the event holders to ensure the plan is being executed. It is important to remember, no matter how good the event outline is, there is still risk associated with attending public events.
There is risk in everything from attending a cookout to going grocery shopping. The public must be responsible while attending any event. Wear a mask, hand sanitize frequently and be sure to use social distancing. While masks don’t guarantee to stop or wipe out this virus, it can help decrease the spread.
