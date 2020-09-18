GREENSBURG – The Greensburg logo is getting an update to match the wave of growth and community improvement the “Tree City” is currently experiencing.
Ushering that wave in, Decatur County Tourism Executive Director Philip Deiwert and a small group of creative minds are busy defining how people will see Greensburg’s new “look.”
“We are at a time right now in Greensburg that is very exciting. I can’t remember the last time we’ve had this kind of growth, and I am ecstatic,” said Deiwert, who returned just a few years ago to try his hand at community involvement. Deiwert is a graduate of Hanover College and is a Greensburg native who stepped to the helm as the Director of Tourism just a few short years ago.
With his board of directors and Marketing Director Erica Gunn beside him, Deiwert is a busy man.
“The only staff are Erica and I, Marketing Director and Executive Director respectively,” Deiwert said. “I’d like to get a receptionist hired, but that will likely be 2021, and then we’re also working on getting an IUPUI grad student from the Tourism and Sports Management Department added to the team. They will spend the next two semesters working to help us develop the Event Coordinator position, but again, that’s not officially in place yet.”
The DCVC receives its funding strictly from the county’s Innkeeper Tax, which is a 5 percent tax collected from overnight lodging facilities in the county. State statue dictates that the funds collected by the tax may be expended “to promote and encourage conventions, visitors and tourism within the county.”
The Decatur County Visitors Commission (a/k/a “Tourism”) Board is a seven-person panel with appointees selected by the mayor, the Decatur County Commissioners and the Decatur County Council. Three members of the board are always representatives of an “overnight lodging accommodation provider” and terms are two years each.
Mayoral appointments on the current board are Ryan Maddux as President, Kuyhlia Hulsbosch (High Point), and Dominique Bancroft (Hampton Inn). Daniel Fayette, the DCVC treasurer, is an appointment from the county commissioners and JoAnn Burkhart of Nana’s House Bed and Breakfast and Stephanie Hoeing of the Holiday Inn Express are appointments from the county council.
The board is one member shy as a result of Karen Cyman recently moving away from Decatur County.
A logo, which is the abbreviation of logotype, is a graphic mark, emblem, or symbol used to aid and promote public identification and recognition. It may be of an abstract or figurative design or include the text of the name it represents as in a wordmark.
In mass communication and in common usage, a company’s (or county’s) logo is today often synonymous with its trademark or brand.
“Our new logo will be on the website for Tourism, on our business cards, and in Tourism flyers and pamphlets,” Deiwert said.
The new logo was created by Gunn. It features a digital “pin drop” over the shape of Decatur County with the iconic Tower Tree rising from its center.
“I am just really excited with that logo, Erica did such a good job coming up with that!” Deiwert said.
The Decatur County Visitors Commission office is located at 211 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg.
