BATESVILLE - Stop by Liberty Park in Batesville to view the first annual Lights at Liberty Christmas lights display from now until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Area businesses and groups decorated the park to bring people cheer during the holidays.
Decorators and locations
Batesville Beautification League – Liberty Park entrance
New Horizons – Ice cream shop
Mayor’s Youth Council – Santa house
Civista Bank – Shelter #6
Enneking Auto Body – Gazebo
Fishin Commission – Area #6 on map
Community Church of Batesville – Area #7 on map
Thrive Market – Basketball court
Skyline Chili – Shelter/Area #9 on map
FNC Bank – Area #10 on map
Margaret Mary Health – Shelter/Area #11 on map
Women on Walnut – Shelter/Area #12 on map
Park staff – Baseball field
Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce – Pohlman exit
