BATESVILLE - Stop by Liberty Park in Batesville to view the first annual Lights at Liberty Christmas lights display from now until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Area businesses and groups decorated the park to bring people cheer during the holidays.

Decorators and locations

Batesville Beautification League – Liberty Park entrance

New Horizons – Ice cream shop

Mayor’s Youth Council – Santa house

Civista Bank – Shelter #6

Enneking Auto Body – Gazebo

Fishin Commission – Area #6 on map

Community Church of Batesville – Area #7 on map

Thrive Market – Basketball court

Skyline Chili – Shelter/Area #9 on map

FNC Bank – Area #10 on map

Margaret Mary Health – Shelter/Area #11 on map

Women on Walnut – Shelter/Area #12 on map

Park staff – Baseball field

Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce – Pohlman exit

