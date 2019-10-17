GREENSBURG — At a regularly schedule meeting in their temporary lodging at Studebaker Studio, the Decatur County Visitors Commission heard grant requests from representatives of the Decatur County Family YMCA, Main Street Greensburg, the Decatur County Parks Department and All For One, the faith-based 501©(3) positioning themselves to become retail merchants on the square.
YMCA Associate Executive Director Rob Van Til, subbing for Amy Klene while she was away on training, spoke to the Tourism Board about an annual event scheduled for Nov. 23.
“We usually have about 150 runners, and roughly half of these are from outside Greensburg,” Van Til said.
The YMCA requested the grant money to advertise the event by networking with other running clubs and YMCAs, and to provide discount packages to visitors to the community staying at the Hampton and Holiday Inn northwest of town.
The amount requested was $1,000, which the DCVC voted to grant.
Main Street Greensburg’s Terrah Nunley appealed to the DCVC board to financially assist with the Holiday Walk scheduled for mid-December on the Historic Greensburg Square.
Saying that the event was better attended in the evening time slot, Nunley explained Main Street was again partnering with WTRE to present the Holiday Parade, with the Presbyterian Church for the Holiday Train Show, and with the Historical Society’s Open House, all slated to coincide with the Walk itself.
Nunley said the grant request was specifically for a tent over the remaining slab left when the vinyl gazebo was removed from the square, to be used for the Santa Tent during the Holiday Walk. The tent vendor was providing lighting and a heater for just under $800. She said the organization also needed money to purchase lights for the new Main Street trees, as well as a yearly replacement of existing light strands that were no longer working.
After praising Main Street for the success of 2018’s Holiday Walk, the board elected to reward the organization $3,500.
“People want to see lights and Santa on the square, so I think we should go ahead,” said Board President Ryan Maddux, and the board agreed.
Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department Supervisor Bob Barker then brought a grant request to the board for $13,640 for a disc golf course at Greensburg Community Park, saying that he had been working on a program for a disc golf course for the last 10 years.
“It’s something we’ve wanted to do, but because of other expenses we’ll have to have others involved in the process to make it happen,” he said.
Barker also cited the window replacement project for the Armory as a necessary continuing expense.
DCVC Director Phillip Deiwert endorsed the disc golf project, saying that when younger he and friends would make long road trips to play on established courses in distant cities.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “I think it would really bring young people to our community.”
After much discussion, with endorsing comments from Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Emsweller, the grant was awarded.
Finally, All For One Executive Director Alex Sefton appealed to the board for funding in three yearly increments to assist with the conversion of the old Schlemmer Wholesale Building at 113 Broadway Street into the much discussed “The Branch” Christian coffeehouse.
The money would be delivered in three increment over three years: $20,000 in 2020 for shop renovation, $20,000 in 2021 to complete proposed conference and meeting spaces in the building, and $10,000 in 2022 to equip the event spaces created there.
It was explained the campaign for purchasing the building “was at $92,000, and about two-thirds of that was in cash, with other third pledged over the next three years.”
Learning that All For One does not yet own the building outright, the board decided to table this request.
