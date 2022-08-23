ARLINGTON - Preserving and improving the future of volunteer fire and EMS services is the focus of two upcoming meetings hosted by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association the public and elected officials are urged to attend.
The first of the two gatherings is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7560 W. U.S. Hwy. 52, Arlington.
The second meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. the same day at Pennville School, 390 W. Pleasant Street, Pennville.
The meetings are described as historic events and the IVFA is inviting fire and EMS leadership from throughout Districts 8A, 8B, 10, 13A and 13B, local elected officials, state elected officials, concerned members of the public and the media to participate.
Refreshments will be served at both meetings and additional forums on this important topic are anticipated at other locations with details to be announced at some point in the future.
Questions may be directed to IVFA lobbyist Larry Curl at 317-605-6669 or Jeff Biehl at 765-524-7718.
