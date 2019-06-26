LETTS– Volunteers from the not-for-profit Meals for Wheels gathered recently at a neglected playground in Letts to give it a facelift, winning local support in the process.
"I drive by it occasionally, and it just looked so sad," said Meals on Wheels founder and Director Diana Robbins. "So we went out there about four times, trying to decide what we could do. Finally, we just jumped in!"
Robbins said she and a group of volunteers spent the day painting and adding gravel and mulch as needed.
She explained they just wanted to make the area "a happier place" and said they did so, "Just because we wanted to."
Robbins also shared a conversation she had with a Letts resident who lives near the park.
"She thanked me for what we did. A grandchild of hers had passed, and loved to play in that playground. She said we didn't know how much it meant to her to have us turn it into a happy place again. So, we've decided as a group we're going to do that once a year, get together and pick a spot we can make beautiful again."
The Letts Volunteer Fire Department donated the use of their water truck to help with power-washing the equipment there.
"They didn't have to do that," Robbins said, "but I appreciate it so much, and so do the neighbors of that little playground!"
