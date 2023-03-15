RUSHVILLE - The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc. is hosting and organizing the American Veteran Traveling Tribute/Cost of Freedom exhibit that is coming to Rush County August 30 through September 3.
To accommodate the exhibit and visitors, the Benevolent Group is recruiting volunteers to assist with this exhibit.
Individuals and groups are encouraged to come to a volunteer meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Rushville Elks to sign up for shifts and lend their support.
The exhibit is an 80% replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C. and the Cost of Freedom is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice from World War I to the present.
The memorials to those lost during U.S. military engagements will be on display at the Rush County Fairgrounds from August 30 to September 3.
There will be no charge for admission and the exhibits will be available to the public 24 hours a day.
In addition to the Benevolent Group of Rush County, the tributes local visit is being sponsored by The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1307, The Rush County Agricultural Association (The Fair Board), Rushville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 150, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 150, Sons of the American Legion Squadron 150, Rush County Honor Guard, Rush County Veterans Memorial Association, and the City of Rushville.
