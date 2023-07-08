RUSHVILLE – For nearly two years the Rush County Community Foundation has facilitated a volunteer-driven approach to creating positive change.
Community Based Action Planning, or CBAP, volunteers have focused on seven areas of local life: mental health, parks programming, post-secondary education, internet access, tourism, downtown beautification, and local gateway signage.
The CBAP work has been made possible with the support of a Community Leadership Grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. and donations to the Rush to Action Fund.
The CBAP post-secondary education and training group recently organized a trip for Rush County Schools educators to visit three local manufacturers. The group of 23 teachers made stops at Intat, Trane and Copeland. They toured each facility and connected with management and human resource leaders for questions and dialogue.
“This group’s goals included working to improve the connection between trades as careers and students in our schools,” RCCF Program Officer Kristie Amos said. “That is a huge undertaking, but I believe we have taken the first step. Having awareness of our industries in Rush County is the beginning of having a better understanding of skills we can promote that can then benefit our students and local employers as they go into the workforce. Connection between school and industry is important.”
According to Leslie Shaul, Senior Manager of Workforce Development at the Rush County Economic & Community Development Corporation and CBAP volunteer, they met their objectives for the event.
“Our educators were able to see how Rush County works and can bring that message back to the classroom to prepare our students for successful transitions into employment,” she said. “Industry leaders were able to provide feedback about what they’re seeing when a graduate gets hired, allowing teachers to fine tune their approaches in the classroom. This network will serve this community well into the future.”
“Both groups were very happy with the results of the tour,” Shaul continued. “One manufacturing leader told me they appreciated being able to share with teachers what barriers they’re seeing once they hire an RCHS graduate and offer guidance about the skills that are needed for success. Teachers shared that they learned that the manufacturing environments were nothing like what they had heard about previously. I think this one of the most important outcomes of the event.”
Jill Carmony, RCHS FACS teacher, agreed.
“The biggest takeaway for me was the work environment and advancement possibilities,” Carmony said. “The stereotypes of manufacturing are outdated and false. These work environments were bright, clean and positive! Everything I learned from the tour will help me drive and develop a curriculum to better prepare students for college and career. I feel the more real-life situations provided, the better prepared the student will be. My goal is to implement more functional knowledge that can be taken directly into the workplace.”
“It was so interesting to learn about the products made locally and the processes that are taken to create the products,” Julie Leisure, 3rd grade teacher, said. “I know my 3rd graders will enjoy learning about it when we study Rush County history, and I will be able to give them firsthand information about Intat, Trane and Copeland. Rush County has a lot to offer its citizens.”
“I think it’s possible to create opportunities that involve younger students that would spark an interest in all sorts of career paths including IT, sales, engineering, accounting and more,” Shaul said. “Efforts like this event work hand-in-hand with ECDC’s Manufacturing Day events where we took RCHS high school students to the manufacturing sites. As this event grows, teachers and students will have experienced career paths available in Rush County and be able to make educated decisions about their futures. I would like to see events like this offered to the community in general. Many people resist the thought of working in a manufacturing environment because they don’t realize that there are more jobs in a factory than assembly. If the community could experience these environments, they might change their approach with their kids, their family members, and their friends.”
“This event highlighted what’s magical about living in Rush County,” Shaul continued. “Open-minded leaders committed to the success of our students, regardless of their chosen career paths, give Rush County a leg up on surrounding communities. It will allow our industries to grow and create an environment that will draw new investment into the area. Being able to communicate face-to-face allowed both industry and education the opportunity to collaborate on solutions that will make our students successful. As a graduate, parent, and grandparent, that makes me extremely proud to live and work in Rush County!”
“I am eager for the next tour opportunity. I am excited to report back to students the many possibilities in Rush County,” Carmony said. “We live in a good community, with good people, and lots of support to become the best we can be.”
With this event, CBAP volunteers helped open the lines of communication and increase understanding between industry and education. They’ve built a foundation that will benefit students’ futures and our community’s workforce.
RCCF’s CBAP efforts continue to make progress in meeting some of the community’s most pressing challenges.
This work has connected people and groups from different segments of the community to collaborate. Building these relationships is just as important as the accomplishments and the work itself.
Those interested in getting involved may email info@rushcountyfoundation.org or call (765) 938-1177.
