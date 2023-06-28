RUSHVILLE – The Benevolent Group of Rushville, Inc. has the honor of hosting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute travels the United States of America showcasing the Traveling Vietnam Wall and Cost of Freedom Tribute to Honor as a way of showing respect for and remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute is a nationally recognized and veteran owned and operated small business.
The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 80% of the size as the original in our nation’s capital, has been part of more than 300 events across the United States over the last 15 years.
The Benevolent Group of Rushville is scheduling ceremonies which will take place throughout the dates the exhibit is here and details about those plans will be announced as they are finalized.
If your family or organization would like to honor a veteran, wreaths and mementos may be left at the Wall while it’s in town.
Several volunteers are needed to assist with the information booth and in other capacities. Positions are for daylight and overnight hours.
A sign-up sheet is available in the lounge at the Rushville Elks, 223 E. Third Street, which is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until at least 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In addition, the Mocha Moose Coffee Shop, 245 N. Main Street, is hosting a volunteer sign-up from 8 a.m. to noon July 8.
Read the Daily News for updates and additional events related to the upcoming visit by the American Veterans Traveling Tribute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.