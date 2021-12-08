GREENSBURG - Earlier this week, the Decatur County Commissioners voted to approve a plan that would replace the 18 precinct-based voter polling sites used in the past with 11 vote centers.
Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, who is the county's chief election official, said she believes the commissioners made a good choice on behalf of the citizens of Decatur County.
"Vote centers have been a great benefit for other counties," she said. "I feel that Decatur County should have those same benefits."
According to Roberts, vote centers will give voters the flexibility to vote at any vote center within Decatur County.
"It will eliminate any problems of going to the wrong voting location because the centers will be set up to allow any registered voter within Decatur County to vote there," Roberts said. "If one center is busy the option is there to go to another location."
As for making sure local elections are secure, Roberts said she has no reservations with respect to making the switch to vote centers.
"We have been preforming vote center-like actions for years with early voting, just on a smaller scale," she said. "The voting machines we currently have make early voting an easy process, and I am confident in the systems we have in place. As far as security goes, our voting machines are not connected to the internet. However, our poll pads operate securely in real time and can immediately notify us of any problems or inconsistencies that could arise. They are constantly monitored by the clerk's office, and in the event of an issue it can be addressed immediately."
Roberts also noted the vote center plan is the result of many months of research and work involving several people.
"The Decatur County Vote Center Study Committee, Decatur County Council, the Decatur County Commissioners and the Decatur County Election Board have all been working very hard on a solid plan to make voting more convenient for the citizens of Decatur County," she said.
The vote center plan includes the following suggested vote center locations to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day:
1. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
2. Knights of Street John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
3. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road., Greensburg
4. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, Street Paul
5. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
6. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
7. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
8. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
9. New Point Community Building., 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
10. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
11. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
Vote center sites will be reviewed and amended prior to each election cycle.
In addition, the plan calls for the following suggested satellite vote center locations to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one on each of the two Saturdays prior to the election.
1. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
2. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
Absentee voting would be in the Clerk’s Office 28 days prior to the election, including two of the Saturdays prior.
Voters from every precinct could vote at any vote center location or satellite vote center location.
Every ballot style for each precinct in Decatur County would be available at each vote center and each satellite vote center (depending on the election, the number of ballot styles varies greatly; therefore, the plan does not attempt to provide a specific number of ballot styles).
Each vote center would be equipped with provisional ballots for each precinct if the need would arise.
Each location, depending on the election, would also have at least one inspector, two clerks and two judges of the opposite parties.
Just as in traditional elections, at the end of the Election Day votes would still be tallied and reported by precinct.
Before each election a public test would be performed no later than the start of absentee early voting to ensure all the voting panels are working as expected for absentee and Election Day voting. The equipment would then sealed and transported as required under state law.
The plan was formulated by a Vote Center Study Committee comprised of Ryan Maddux, Jeremy Pasel, Chris Ramey, Roberts, Chris Stephen and Jennifer Sturges. Maddux and Sturges also serve on the Decatur County Election Board.
The Decatur County Election Board will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, in the Decatur County Courthouse to consider the vote center resolution. If the resolution is passed unanimously, the plan will then be submitted to the Indiana State Election Commission. If approved at that level, the move to vote centers would be implemented in time for next year's primary election in May.
Copies of the proposed vote center plan are available at the Decatur County Clerk’s office in the Decatur County Courthouse. The entire plan can also be found on Decatur County’s website.
Questions may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223 or clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.