GREENSBURG — A plan to transition from precinct-based voting sites to vote centers was unanimously endorsed with one revision by the Decatur County Election Board last week during a meeting at the Decatur County Courthouse.
The revision involved a stipulation that any future changes to the plan must by unanimously approved. The board also passed a related resolution to ensure all satellite voting locations and vote centers are handicap accessible.
Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, who is the county’s chief election official, previously said vote centers will give a voter the flexibility to cast their ballot at any of the approved sites in the county rather than just the poll closest to their home, which has previously been the case.
“It will eliminate any problems of going to the wrong voting location because the centers will be set up to allow any registered voter within Decatur County to vote there,” Roberts said. “If one center is busy the option is there to go to another location.”
Roberts also previously said she has no concern about election security as a result of the move to vote centers.
“As far as security goes, our voting machines are not connected to the internet,” she said. “However, our poll pads operate securely in real time and can immediately notify us of any problems or inconsistencies that could arise. They are constantly monitored by the clerk’s office, and in the event of an issue it can be addressed immediately.”
The vote center plan includes the following vote center locations to be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day:
1. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
2. Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
3. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road, Greensburg
4. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, St. Paul
5. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
6. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
7. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
8. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
9. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
10. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
11. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
Vote center sites will be reviewed and amended prior to each election cycle.
“We’re going to use the statistics from each of the locations where people are coming from and going to go vote to see which ones are the most popular,” Election Deputy Robin Hahn said. “If everyone wants to utilize every location, that’s great. We’ll keep them that way because it’s not costing us any more money.”
In addition, the plan calls for the following suggested satellite vote center locations to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., one on each of the two Saturdays prior to the election.
1. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
2. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
Absentee voting would be in the Clerk’s Office 28 days prior to the election, including two of the Saturdays prior.
Voters from every precinct could vote at any vote center location or satellite vote center location.
Every ballot style for each precinct in Decatur County would be available at each vote center and each satellite vote center (depending on the election, the number of ballot styles varies greatly; therefore, the plan does not attempt to provide a specific number of ballot styles).
Each vote center would be equipped with provisional ballots for each precinct if the need would arise.
Each location, depending on the election, would also have at least one inspector, two clerks and two judges of the opposite parties.
Just as in traditional elections, at the end of the Election Day votes would still be tallied and reported by precinct.
Before each election a public test would be performed no later than the start of absentee early voting to ensure all the voting panels are working as expected for absentee and Election Day voting. The equipment would then sealed and transported as required under state law.
The move to vote centers must still be approved at the state level. If such is the case, the May 2022 primary will be the first local election in which they are used.
The Decatur County Election Board is comprised of Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts, Democrat representative Ryan Maddox and Republican representative Jennifer Sturges.
The Vote Center Study Committee consisted of Maddux, Jeremy Pasel, Chris Ramey, Roberts, Chris Stephen and Sturges.
The election board will next meet at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Decatur County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.