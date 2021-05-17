GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information.
The first mailing of the cards took place Monday.
If the information on your post card is correct no further action is needed. Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said you can keep them or destroy them.
If the post card information is outdated and needs corrected, use the post card to correct your information.
"All corrections from this mailing will be tracked by the State of Indiana, so it is very important to mail the card back to the State of Indiana. Mail the corrected post card back to the address listed on the card," Roberts stated in a news release. "The clerk’s office will receive any corrections from the State of Indiana after they have been properly recorded."
Do not return the cards to the local clerk’s office; doing so will just delay the process, she added.
Questions about this matter may be directed to 812-663-8223 or email clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov.
As a reminder, the clerk’s office requires appointments for in-person visits.
