RUSHVILLE – Rush County Election Deputy Debbie Richardson reminds voters that the General Election will be held November 8.
“This is a very important election, as there are many offices up for election,” she said.
Rush County voters will decide on who will serve in the following capacities: U.S. Senator; Secretary of State; Auditor of State; Treasurer of State; U.S. Representative, District 5; State Representatives for District 54 and District 55; Prosecuting Attorney; County Recorder; County Sheriff; County Assessor; County Commissioner Northern District; County Council members for District 1, 2, 3 and 4; all Township Trustees and Township Advisory Board members; Charles A Beard School Board Members for Greensboro, Ripley and Wayne Townships; Rush County School Board members for Districts 1, 2 and 5; and 2 judicial retention questions.
Voter registration ends October 11. If you will be 18 years of age by November 8, you may register to vote.
Anyone who isn’t sure if they are registered to vote may call the clerk’s office at 765-932-2086 or go to www.indianavoters.com to check their status.
In-person absentee voting will take place in the clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, beginning October 12 through November 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or two Saturdays, October 29 and November 5 from 8 a.m. to noon; and Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voters may also vote absentee by mail or traveling board. Phone the clerk’s office at 765-932-2086 if you wish to vote in this manner, or you may apply to vote absentee by mail or traveling board at www.indianavoters.com.
As always, you may vote at the polls on Election Day, November 8 at your polling location, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
