Voter registration deadline days away

GREENSBURG — The deadline to register for this year’s primary election is now less than a week away.
The last day to register to vote for the primary election is May 4.
It was reported earlier this month by the Daily News that absentee voting by mail is currently in progress for the June 2 primary election.
Decatur County Circuit Court Clerk Adina Roberts said the State of Indiana has changed its procedure to allow any voter to vote by mail if they want to, and if they wish to vote by mail, all they will need to do is complete the absentee application by mail which is located on the county website.
Those interested can log on to the www.decaturcounty.in.gov website under county clerk and locate absentee application to vote by mail.
They will then need to complete the form and mail it to the Decatur County Clerk’s office at the attention of: Election, 150 Courthouse Square, Ste. 244, Greensburg, IN 47240.
Roberts told the Daily News if they are unable to obtain an application online to please email the clerk’s office at clerk@decaturcounty.in.gov or voter registration at votereg@decaturcounty.in.gov.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is set for May 21.
Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for the June 2 primary election. Voter registrations opens for the general election June 16.
You can register to vote by visiting www.indianavoters.com.
This year’s general election will be held Nov 3.
Voter registration for the general election ends Oct. 5.
Greensburg’s voter turnout for the municipal election in 2019 was up from the previous election of the same kind in 2015.
In total, 2,542 local citizens voted in that election.
There were 1,813 votes on election day: 146 paper absentee votes and 583 walk-in absentee votes.
The voter turnout was 36.3 percent, which was up from 24.41 percent in 2015.
