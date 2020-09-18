GREENSBURG – Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds area voters that the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration information is Oct. 5 for the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.
Those interested in registering to vote or changing their voter registration information may visit their county clerk’s office during normal business hours.
Another option is to visit www.indianavoters.com 24 hours a day to register or update voter registration information.
If you wish to vote in the November election you must be registered to vote.
Roberts said if you previously voted there is no need to reregister. You only need to update your voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name.
If you are unsure you are registered, you can easily look your registration up online at www. Indianavoters.com.
Questions about the voting process may be directed to your county clerk’s office. Phone numbers for the clerk’s offices in the Daily News coverage area are:
• Decatur County: 812-663-8223
• Franklin County: 765-647-5111
• Ripley County: 812-689-6115
• Rush County: 765-932-2086
Information provided
