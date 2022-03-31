RUSHVILLE - Rush County Election Deputy Debbie Richardson reminds voters that Primary Election day is May 3.
The Primary Election is important because it allows voters of the major political parties, Democrat and Republican, to nominate the candidates they want on the ballot in November.
Voter registration ends Monday, April 4.
Call the clerk’s office at 765-932-2086 or go to www.indianavoters.com to make sure you are registered.
If you will be 18 years of age by November 8 you may register and vote in the Primary.
In-person absentee voting will take place in the clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, beginning April 5 through April 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or two Saturdays, April 23 and April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon; and Monday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voters may also vote absentee by mail or traveling board. Phone the clerk's office at 932-2086 if you wish to vote in this manner.
As always, you may vote at the polls on Election Day, May 3, at your polling location, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you have any questions, you may call the clerk’s office at 765-932-2086.
Residents of Decatur, Franklin and Ripley County should call their county clerk's office with questions about the upcoming election.
