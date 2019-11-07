Voter turnout up from 2015

GREENSBURG — The voter turnout for this year’s municipal election was up compared to the 2015 election.
In total, 2,542 local citizens casted a vote in this year’s election.
There were 1,813 votes on Election Day: 146 paper absentee votes and 583 walk-in absentee votes.
The voter turnout was 36.3 percent, which was up from 24.41 percent in 2015.
“We are very pleased with the turnout,” Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said. “We’re excited and hope it continues next year. We weren’t sure how it’d go; it’s always hard to know what to expect.”
Roberts also said there weren’t any complications regarding this year’s election.
“Everything went great,” Roberts said. “There were no issues. Now, we’ll just all get ready for next year.”
In the contested races, Republican candidate for Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh beat incumbent Democrat Dan Manus by a vote of 1,643 to 886 (64.97 percent to 35.03 percent).
Republican challenger Brenda L. Dwenger beat Democrat incumbent Ashlee Green by a vote tally of 1,622 to 897 (65.39 percent to 35.61 percent) for the office of city clerk-treasurer.
Finally, in the race for Greensburg City Council District 1, Republican Kevin G. Fleetwood beat Democrat Ryan Maddux 341 votes to 269 (55.9 percent to 44.1 percent).
Vietta McKenzie (District 2), Jamie Cain (District 3), Rick Emsweller (District 4) and Darrell Poling (At-Large) were unopposed for those city council seats and received 100 percent of votes.
In total, there were 500 “straight ticket” Republican ballots cast compared to 127 for the Democrats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.