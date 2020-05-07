STATEHOUSE (May 7, 2020) — Indiana's registered voters can now submit an online application to receive their mail-in absentee ballot, according to State Reps. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) and Randy Frye (R-Greensburg).
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the state's primary election is postponed to June 2. Registered voters do not need a reason to vote absentee in the upcoming election, and can request a ballot online or by fax, mail or email.
"Voters can be assured they can safely cast a ballot in June and those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus can help protect themselves by voting by mail," Ziemke said. "This option gives Hoosiers the opportunity to stay home and limit their exposure to others while still participating in the primary election."
"Safety is always a priority, including when we are exercising our civic duty," Frye said. "Using an absentee ballot at this time helps ensure people stay healthy and control the spread of the virus as they participate in the primary election without leaving their homes."
To request a mail-in ballot online, visit IndianaVoters.com and click on the "apply online" button under "Vote by Mail or Traveling Board." Election ballot applications can be requested through May 21, and mail-in ballots must be received by noon on June 2.
Voters who have already received a mail-in ballot dated May 5, 2020, should know it will be considered valid. Voters can still choose to cast their ballot in person, either during early voting May 26 through June 1, or from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2.
To check your registration status, find early vote locations and hours, or to see who's on your ballot, visit IndianaVoters.com.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Ziemke represents House District 55, which includes all of Fayette County and portions of Decatur, Franklin, Ripley and Rush counties.
