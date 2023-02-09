GREENSBURG – Several people are seeking a local elected office this year and have filed the necessary paperwork with their county clerk’s office to appear on the May 2 primary ballot.
Here are some important dates to remember regarding the election process in Indiana, and who will appear on local ballots.
Noon Friday, February 3, was the deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the May primary.
Friday, February 10: Last day for candidates to withdraw their names from election ballots.
Saturday, March 18: Deadline for the county election board to mail absentee ballots to voters who have previously filed an approved application with county clerks.
Monday, April 3: Deadline at registration office’s close of business for voters to register to vote in the May 2 primary.
Tuesday, April 2: First day a voter may early-vote in the clerk’s office.
Thursday, April 20: Deadline at 11:59 p.m. for clerk to receive absentee ballots for the primary in the U.S. mail.
Saturday, April 22: Early voting begins at the clerk’s office.
Monday, May 1: Noon deadline for early voters to cast a ballot.
Tuesday, May 2: Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
Decatur County
As of Wednesday, the following candidates were scheduled to appear on the May ballot.
Mayor: Joshua Marsh, Republican
City Clerk/ Treasurer: Amy E. Borns, Republican
City of Greensburg Council at large: Mark W. Carman, Republican; Jason R. Dwenger, Republican; Vietta J McKenzie, Republican; Daryl R. Tressler, Republican
City of Greensburg Council: District 1, Kevin G. Fleetwood, Republican; District 2, Dr. Rodney A. King, Republican; District 3, Jamie Cain, Republican; District 4, Darrell G. Poling, Republican
Town Clerk/Treasurer: St. Paul, Cassandra N. Jenkins, Republican; Westport, Gloria Alumbaugh, Republican
Town Council: New Point, Freda J Kegley, Republican; Jeff Shouse, Republican; Gary Wolford, Republican; Westport, Beth Pigmon, Republican, Harry Pray III, Republican
Rush County
Mayor: Mike Pavey, Republican
City Clerk/Treasurer: Ann L. Copley, Democrat
Rushville City Council at large: Robert M. Bridges, Republican; Ron W. Gardner, Republican
Rushville City Council: District 1, Robert C. Hadley, Republican; District 2, Bradley A Berkemeier, Republican; District 3, Jemmy L. Miller, Republican
Ripley County
Batesville Mayor: John Irrgang, Republican
Batesville City Court Judge: Brade Berquist, Republican
Clerk/Treasurer: Batesville, Paul Gates, Republican; Sunman, Nancy Dobson, Republican; Napoleon, Shirley Meyer, Republican
City Council, District 1: Gerald (Jerry) Ertel, Republican; Darrick Cox, Democrat
City Council District 3: Beth Enneking, Republican
City Council District 4: Brad Dryer, Republican
Town Council at large: Batesville, Donald Foley, Republican; David Lane, Republican; Randall Zins, Republican; Carol Eckstein, Republican
Napoleon Town Board at Large: Ron Reynolds Jr., Republican; Stephen Youngman, Republican; William G. Willaim G. Vankirk, Republican; Judy E. Mulford, Republican
Voter registration will remain open until Monday, April 3. County residents may register in person at the clerk’s office, at the BMV, or online at www.indianavoters.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.