The May 2 primary election is rapidly approaching. The deadline to register or change your voter registration information is April 3.

GREENSBURG – Several people are seeking a local elected office this year and have filed the necessary paperwork with their county clerk’s office to appear on the May 2 primary ballot.

Here are some important dates to remember regarding the election process in Indiana, and who will appear on local ballots.

Noon Friday, February 3, was the deadline to file a declaration of candidacy for the May primary.

Friday, February 10: Last day for candidates to withdraw their names from election ballots.

Saturday, March 18: Deadline for the county election board to mail absentee ballots to voters who have previously filed an approved application with county clerks.

Monday, April 3: Deadline at registration office’s close of business for voters to register to vote in the May 2 primary.

Tuesday, April 2: First day a voter may early-vote in the clerk’s office.

Thursday, April 20: Deadline at 11:59 p.m. for clerk to receive absentee ballots for the primary in the U.S. mail.

Saturday, April 22: Early voting begins at the clerk’s office.

Monday, May 1: Noon deadline for early voters to cast a ballot.

Tuesday, May 2: Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Decatur County

As of Wednesday, the following candidates were scheduled to appear on the May ballot.

Mayor: Joshua Marsh, Republican

City Clerk/ Treasurer: Amy E. Borns, Republican

City of Greensburg Council at large: Mark W. Carman, Republican; Jason R. Dwenger, Republican; Vietta J McKenzie, Republican; Daryl R. Tressler, Republican

City of Greensburg Council: District 1, Kevin G. Fleetwood, Republican; District 2, Dr. Rodney A. King, Republican; District 3, Jamie Cain, Republican; District 4, Darrell G. Poling, Republican

Town Clerk/Treasurer: St. Paul, Cassandra N. Jenkins, Republican; Westport, Gloria Alumbaugh, Republican

Town Council: New Point, Freda J Kegley, Republican; Jeff Shouse, Republican; Gary Wolford, Republican; Westport, Beth Pigmon, Republican, Harry Pray III, Republican

Rush County

Mayor: Mike Pavey, Republican

City Clerk/Treasurer: Ann L. Copley, Democrat

Rushville City Council at large: Robert M. Bridges, Republican; Ron W. Gardner, Republican

Rushville City Council: District 1, Robert C. Hadley, Republican; District 2, Bradley A Berkemeier, Republican; District 3, Jemmy L. Miller, Republican

Ripley County

Batesville Mayor: John Irrgang, Republican

Batesville City Court Judge: Brade Berquist, Republican

Clerk/Treasurer: Batesville, Paul Gates, Republican; Sunman, Nancy Dobson, Republican; Napoleon, Shirley Meyer, Republican

City Council, District 1: Gerald (Jerry) Ertel, Republican; Darrick Cox, Democrat

City Council District 3: Beth Enneking, Republican

City Council District 4: Brad Dryer, Republican

Town Council at large: Batesville, Donald Foley, Republican; David Lane, Republican; Randall Zins, Republican; Carol Eckstein, Republican

Napoleon Town Board at Large: Ron Reynolds Jr., Republican; Stephen Youngman, Republican; William G. Willaim G. Vankirk, Republican; Judy E. Mulford, Republican

Voter registration will remain open until Monday, April 3. County residents may register in person at the clerk’s office, at the BMV, or online at www.indianavoters.com.

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

