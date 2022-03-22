GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Election Board conducted a public test of the voting equipment to be used in the May Primary Election Tuesday morning in the basement of the courthouse. All proved to be in working order.
The Election Board is comprised of Jennifer Sturges, Adina Roberts and Ryan Maddux.
Election boards contain one representative member of each major political party as well as the county clerk, Roberts in this case. Also in attendance were two representatives from Microvote, the company that supplies election equipment, Brittney Klann (R), Brooklyn Willey (D), Washington Township Trustee Christian Russ and deputy clerk Robin Hahn.
This is the first year for the recently approved Vote Centers. According to Roberts, the most frequent issue with voting in the past has been voters going to the wrong voting location. With Vote Centers, any registered Decatur County voter can complete their ballot at any voting location in the county.
"We've advertised voting locations in the paper, we will put a list on the county website, and they can go to Indianavoters.com," Roberts said. "There should be a list on our [Clerk's office] Facebook page as well."
Roberts encourages voters to make sure their IDs are valid and all information is up to date before the April 4 voter registration deadline.
