GREENSBURG — The county clerks in the Daily News coverage area share the following reminders and information about the upcoming November 8 General Election.
Tuesday, October 11, is the deadline to register to vote or change your voter registration information.
“The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, October 11, 2022 for the November 8 General Election,” Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts said. “Please log onto www.indianavoters.com to register or update your voter registration. Also, you are welcome to come to the Clerk’s Office to register or update your voter registration between the hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
Contact the clerk’s office in your county to confirm their office hours or with any questions.
Monday, October 10, is Columbus Day so keep in mind the courthouse in your county will be closed.
The first day of absentee voting in person is Wednesday, October 12 with a deadline of noon Monday, November 7.
In Greensburg, this option is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Decatur County Courthouse, 150 Courthouse Square, in the first floor early voting office.
There will be two Saturday locations open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 29 and November 5. Those locations will be announced later.
The Decatur County Clerk’s Office is now accepting absentee applications to vote by mail and by Traveling Board.
A voter that wishes to use this service must request an absentee application by one of the following methods:
• log on to the Decatur County website at www.decaturcounty.in.gov;
• log on to the Indiana State website www.indianavoters.com to download the form and mail it to the clerk’s Office;
• Email the clerk’s Office directly at absentee@decaturcounty.in.gov; or,
• Call the clerk’s Office at 812-663-8223 (Option: 5) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to have a form mailed to you.
The clerk’s office will not send absentee applications out automatically; the application must be requested at each election cycle.
Absentee applications will be mailed after a request has been made.
The applications need to be returned to the clerk’s office so the person making the request can be placed on a mailing list for ballots.
The first day for the Traveling Board is Thursday, October 20.
The clerk’s office will be in contact to let you know when the board will be arriving at your home.
Candidate’s campaign finance reports are due in the Decatur County Clerk’s Office by noon Friday, October 21.
The reporting period is from April 9, 2022 to October 14, 2022.
All candidates who run for an office that pays more than $5,000 per year must file the required campaign finance report (CFA-4).
Late or defective (completed incorrectly) reports are subject to penalties per state law.
Franklin County
Wednesday, October 12, is the first day a voter may vote an absentee primary election ballot before the Absentee Voter Board in the Franklin County Courthouse, 459 Main Street, Brookville.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday October 12 through November 4.
Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 29 and November 5.
Noon Monday, November 7, is the last day to vote an absentee ballot before the Absentee Voter Board in the clerk’s office.
Those voters who wish to vote by mail or have the Traveling Board come to their house to vote may contact the clerk’s office for an absentee ballot application.
October 27 is the last day for the clerk’s office to receive an application to vote by mail.
Ripley County
Ripley County Clerk Ginger Bladford has announced that in-person early or absentee voting begins Wednesday, October 12, in the Election Room of the Ripley County Courthouse Annex, second floor.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 29, and Saturday, November 3.
“The last opportunity to cast an early ballot is Monday, November 7, from 8 a.m. until noon,” Bladford said.
She also reminds anyone who is not registered to vote who wishes to do so must register by noon, Tuesday, October 11, to be eligible to vote in the November 8 General Election.
Rush County
“This is a very important election, as there are many offices up for election,” Rush County Election Deputy Debbie Richardson said.
Rush County voters will decide on who will serve in the following capacities: U.S. Senator; Secretary of State; Auditor of State; Treasurer of State; U.S. Representative, District 5; State Representatives for District 54 and District 55; Prosecuting Attorney; County Recorder; County Sheriff; County Assessor; County Commissioner Northern District; County Council members for District 1, 2, 3 and 4; all Township Trustees and Township Advisory Board members; Charles A Beard School Board Members for Greensboro, Ripley and Wayne Townships; Rush County School Board members for Districts 1, 2 and 5; and 2 judicial retention questions.
Voter registration ends October 11. If you will be 18 years of age by November 8, you may register to vote.
Anyone who isn’t sure if they are registered to vote may call the clerk’s office or go to www.indianavoters.com to check their status.
In-person absentee voting will take place in the clerk’s office, Monday through Friday, beginning October 12 through November 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or two Saturdays, October 29 and November 5 from 8 a.m. to noon; and Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voters may also vote absentee by mail or traveling board. Phone the clerk’s office if you wish to vote in this manner, or you may apply to vote absentee by mail or traveling board at www.indianavoters.com.
As always, you may vote at the polls on Election Day, November 8 at your polling location, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More Info
Again, questions about the voting process should be directed to your county clerk’s office. The phone numbers are:
Decatur County: (812) 663-8223
Franklin County: (765) 647-5111
Ripley County: (812) 689-6115
Rush County: (765) 932-2086
