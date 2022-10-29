BATESVILLE – The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting a Living Pictures Art contest for local businesses.
Voting began last week and runs through October 30.
Vote for a favorite at www.baacindiana.org/livingpictures.
Thirteen local businesses replicated an existing art piece for the competition. Artists from Vincent Van Gogh to Rene Magritte are being honored through the entries.
Entrants include Amacks Well, Batesville Beautification League, Batesville Historical Society, Batesville Memorial Public Library, Food & Growers Association, Giving Hearts a Hand, Kids Discovery Factory, Mom 2 Mom, Batesville Pregnancy Hotline, Safe Passage, SEI Dance, So Loved Clothing Closet and SEI Voices for Children.
The winner of the contest will be announced on Halloween.
The goal of this project, according to BAAC representatives, was to highlight local organizations as well as famous works of art. Organizations were encouraged to choose artwork that related to their organization. For example, the library chose a painting called, “The Bookworm.”
First prize for the competition is $250, second is $100 and third is $50.
Any questions or comments should be directed to BAAC President Melissa Moenter.
