RUSHVILLE – Summer fun at Waggener Community Pool will begin June 5.
Waggener Community Pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Daily admission is $3 for children up to 17 years of age. For those 18-and-older, the admission cost is $4.
Children must be at least 10-years-old to come to the pool by themselves. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.
Passes to the pool are available. A family pass is $125. All members must live in the same household, including up to five people. Additional members are $15 more.
Individual adult passes are $75 and individual child passes are $55.
Swim lessons will again be offered. The cost is $30 per child per week. Dates for June lessons are pending. Lesions in July will be July 12-15 and July 19-22. Times will be 9 to 9:30 a.m.; 9:40 to 10:10 a.m.; and 10:20 to 10:50 a.m.
Waggener Community Pool can be rented for private parties. The pool party rental times are a maximum of two hours from 7 to 9 p.m. Here is a list of the rental fees.
- $150.00 – Includes four lifeguards with up to 50 people
- $175.00 – Includes five lifeguards with up to 75 people
- $200.00 – Includes six lifeguards with up to 100 people
- $225.00 – Includes seven lifeguards with up to 125 people
- $250.00 – Includes eight lifeguards with up to 150 people
To contact staff at the pool, call 765-932-7100.
