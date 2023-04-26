GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School senior Blaine Wagner has been named an Indiana Academic All-Star.
Forty high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2023 Indiana Academic All-Stars. In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 276 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities and take on leadership roles in those activities.
The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals with university partner Purdue University and corporate support from Lifetouch.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
▪ Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
▪ Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
▪ Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
▪ Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the students transcript with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
Also taken into consideration are the students’ academic achievements and honors, academic courses, academic extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
The Indiana Association of School Principals leads in the advocacy and support of all principals in their commitment to every child. The Department of Student Programs hosts academic competitions for students in grades 4 to 12, as well as a Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest, the Academic All-Stars Program, Esports, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.